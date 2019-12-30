While the weather was still warm a group of home school students were invited to visit the Warinner Ridge Honey Bee Farm in Clinton County.

Beekeeper John Warinner explained the importance of bees and their pollination, where bees live, their habits and their favorite flowers. Everyone learned how honey is processed and got a sample to take home. Beekeepers are becoming few in number and hopes are from this experience the students will take an interest in beekeeping when they become older.

Refreshments were served and parents as well as the children enjoyed the day.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about beekeeping can contact John Warinner.