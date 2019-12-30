2019 – Oh what a year it was

The Year In Review

While it may or may not, arguably, be the end of a decade, or whether that milestone will actually occur at the end of 2020, the year that we just closed the books on 2019, was yet another memorable one as far as the headlines we wrote for the articles about the events we covered in these pages of the Clinton County News.

New leaders, record setting floods, games won, games lost and the deaths of several local iconic names.

We never know what we will be covering for you in the coming months, but before we close out the books completely on 2019, we offer our readers one last look at the events that shaped our Clinton County lives last year.

Happy New Year, and once again, our long-standing tradition, The Year In Review

January, 2019

After a record setting year for food and toy collections for the annual Christmas at Home program in 2017, totals dropped somewhat significantly in 2018. The breakdown in numbers reveal that 235 households, including 174 of those with one or more children in the home, totaled 445 kids benefitting, down about 100 from the previous year. Some families received both food and toys while 61 households where only the elderly or disabled were helped, received food boxes only.

Emmanuel Flutur was indicted for murder, a Class A felony, as the Clinton County Grand Jury charged that on December 18, 2019, the defendant “slit the throat of a minor child, Josephine Bulubenchi, and in so doing, caused the death of the three-year-old child.” He was also indicted on one count of first degree assault when he cut the child’s father, a Class C felony.

Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce confirmed last week he had terminated the employment of long-time Albany Police Chief Ernest Guffey. Guffey had served in law enforcement for many years, including over 20 years as police chief.

After being Clinton County’s high school football coach for 10 years, and finishing with the best record in school history at 9-1, Jamie Miller has decided to hang up his whistle at Clinton County and resigned from the head coaching position.

The first head basketball coach of the Clinton County High Schools Girls’ varsity basketball program in the modern day era, Lois Haddix, passed away last week in Berea, Kentucky. She was 83 years old.

The Clinton County Bulldogs are headed back to Richmond to compete in the All “A” Classic State Tournament after defeating Cumberland County 81-61 in the 4th Region All “A” championship game. This is the first time in school history the Bulldogs have made the trip to the All “A” state in back-to-back years.

For the second time in a matter of months, the Clinton County School Board is seeking a replacement member following the resignation/retirement of board member Paula Key. Key, who still had two years left on her current term, has served on the board for 10 years, with the last six in the capacity of chairperson of the board.

During its second special meeting in as many weeks last Thursday, January 24, the Clinton County Fiscal Court learned that when the current administration took office, it was discovered the county-owned office computers containing all important information and files had been wiped clean.

The Clinton County School District canceled school Friday and Monday, January 25 and 28 due to the increasing number of students out with sickness. After reopening Tuesday, officials found that absentee numbers were still below acceptable levels, prompting a decision around noon to cancel school for the remainder of the week.

January Deaths…………Margaret “Peggy” Booher, 80, Franklin, KY; Golda Pierce, 83, Ft. Wayne, IN; Clyde Arnold Conner, 81, Richmond, KY; Peggy Ann Dyer, 75, Albany; Patsy Pickens Skipworth, 75, Howell, MI; Albert Ray Wright, 64, Albany; Roxie Brown Amonett, 87, Byrdstown, TN; Anna Lou Dicken, 83, Albany; Lois Haddix, 83, Berea, KY; Bob R. Mason, 71, Leveen AZ; Janice Conatser Sheehan, 75, Byrdstown, TN; George Lynn Claborn, 64, Albany; Tara Polston, 27, Albany; Suzette Lea Matthews, 49, Albany; Jack H. Alberston, 84, Albany.



