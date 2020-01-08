, 87, of Russell Springs, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in McHenry, Kentucky to the late Thomas Schroader and Myrtle Mae White Schroader. She was a homemaker and a devout Christian.

Aside from her parents Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Peters; son, Lester Peters; daughter, Patricia Diane Peters; grandsons, Quinton Tallent and Jeremiah Peters; sisters, Velma Clark, Dean McIntrye and Dorothy Cantu; brothers, William Schroader, Lilburn Schroader and Leonard Schroader.

Survivors include daughters, Beverly Jones of Olathe, Kansas, Teresa (Dallas) Luttrell of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Judy (John) Strain of Cleveland, Tennessee, Nora (Wesley) Tallent of Albany, Kentucky and Dora Gadberry of Shelbyville, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Beth Peters of Franklin, Indiana; twelve grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Carol) Schroader of Horse Branch and Bobby (Carol) Schroader of Horse Branch; sisters, Florence Finley of Edinburgh, Indiana and Joyce (Gerald) Lee of Fruitland Park, Florida.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Bro. Mike Bunch officiating. Burial followed in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Virginia K. Peters by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.

Virginia K. Peters