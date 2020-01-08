Betty Irene Fitzgerald, 78, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Delmer Fitzgerald, and was also preceded in death by three children, the late James Fitzgerald, the late Shannon Fitzgerald, and the late Brenda Owens.

She is survived by one daughter, Christina Fitzgerald and two sons, Tommy Fitzgerald and Rick Fitzgerald, all of Byrdstown; 15 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in the Fitzgerald Cemetery.

Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.