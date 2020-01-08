, 87, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset. He was a member of Albany United Methodist Church, and a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was the son of the late Estelle and Gussie Guthrie Craft, and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Byron, Cletis, and Frank Craft, and three sisters, Mary Dean Anderson, Barbara Matthews, and Lena Alice Stockton.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Mae Craft; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sharon (Bob) Shoemaker, of Richmond, Kentucky, Karen (Lane) Melton, of Albany; four grandchildren: Emily (James) Russell, Megan (Michael) Rains, Robbie (McKenzie) Shoemaker and Kelsey Shoemaker. Five great-grandchildren: Karly and Kamryn Rains, Jackson and Caden Shoemaker and Riley Snyder.

Services were held Wednesday, January 8, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Watts and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Tuggle Cemetery.

Arrangements were made though the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Gene Craft