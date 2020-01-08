Deadline for Rogers Scholars application is January 24

The deadline for the 2020 Rogers Scholars application is fast approaching. Before students complete the online application process, The Center for Rural Development recommends that applicants complete all items on the application’s checklist.

The deadline to apply for this summer’s Rogers Scholars program is January 24, 2020. The application is a two-step process.

The first step in the application process is completing a checklist. Once the checklist is complete, students can move on to the second step, which is filling out the application on the youth programs’ website, centeryouthprograms.com.

The application checklist includes the following:

Personal Information: This includes school and personal contact information as it relates to the applicant.

Extracurricular Activities: Extracurricular activities are defined as school-related activities that you are a part of in addition to your regular classroom work. Examples include school-sponsored clubs, organizations, associations, programs, and athletic teams. This section is divided into three categories: leadership, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Community Service: Community service activities are defined as those activities that involve your time and volunteer efforts for a community-related group or project. This section is divided into two categories: school-related activities and non-school related activities.

Essay: Students are tasked with writing a short essay. The essay will be scored in five areas: content, insightfulness, creativity, spelling and grammar, and formatting. The essay prompt can be found on the youth programs’ website mentioned above.

Transcript and GPA: Applicants must provide their official academic transcript, including their guidance counselor’s contact information and unweighted GPA.

Letters of Recommendation: Applicants are required to provide three letters of recommendations: two from their respective school district and one from a community member.

Parental Consent: All applicants must have parental consent in order to fill out the online application.

Rogers Scholars—The Center’s flagship youth program—is open to rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. Students apply during their sophomore year and attend prior to the start of their junior year.

The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities to help students realize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

During the intensive one-week summer program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills; participate in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, communications, and space science; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders.

If selected, students will attend camp in one of two locations—Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY, or Morehead State University in Morehead, KY.

For more information or questions about the Rogers Scholars program, call Allison Cross at 606-677-6000 or email across@centertech.com.