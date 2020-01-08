Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?

www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org

The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts

Criss Cross by James Patterson

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich

Blue Moon by Lee Child

The Guardians by John Grisham

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Spy by Danielle Steel

The Institute by Stephen King

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers

by Brian Kilmeade

The Pioneers by David McCullough

The Library has the Clinton County News online from 1949 through 1990. You can access these from the resource page on the Library website.

Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!