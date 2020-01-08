Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?
www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org
The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts
Criss Cross by James Patterson
A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci
Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich
Blue Moon by Lee Child
The Guardians by John Grisham
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Spy by Danielle Steel
The Institute by Stephen King
Educated by Tara Westover
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers
by Brian Kilmeade
The Pioneers by David McCullough
The Library has the Clinton County News online from 1949 through 1990. You can access these from the resource page on the Library website.
Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!