2020 May primary election filing deadline is Friday

The filing deadline for candidates who plan to seek office in the 2020 May primary in Kentucky have until this Friday at 4 p.m. local prevailing time to file for a seat.

The filing deadline was changed during the last legislative session by Senate Bill 60, which passed the General Assembly and changed the deadline to the Friday after the first Monday in the month, in lieu of the former last Tuesday in January filing deadline date.

The primary election focus this year will be federal seats, some state general assembly seats and some localized elections.

All of Kentucky’s six Congressional seats are up for election, one of the two U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot and the main prize will be the Presidential race in which several candidates have already filed.

In the First Congressional District, Republican James Comer, a freshman representative from Tompkinsville, is the incumbent.

Long-time U.S. Senator and House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Louisville is also seeking re-election.

Some state seats including state representative races will also be on the ballot.

Local races in Clinton County will not appear on the ballot until the fall general election in November, as some school board seats and all six Albany City Council seats will be up for election.

All of those, however, run on a non-partisan basis with the filing deadline for those candidates not being until late summer.

A complete listing of candidates who file for races in Kentucky for the May 2020 primary and that will be on the local ballot this spring will appear in a later issue of the Clinton County News.