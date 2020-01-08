Kentucky United meeting addresses ‘Red Flag’ legislation

The Clinton County Chapter of Kentucky United, a grass roots organization that began in response to strict gun law legislation in Virginia, held its first meeting and rally in Albany last Thursday night, January 2.

The meeting, in which over 100 people were estimated to be in attendance, was also attended by local officials including Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and members of the fiscal court, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, Clinton Circuit Clerk Jake Staton and State Senator Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican who represents Clinton County in this senate district.

The meeting also came just days ahead of a statewide Kentucky United rally that was held this past Tuesday, January 7 (too late for press deadline) at the state capitol in Frankfort, in which some residents from Clinton County were to attend, all in an effort to show support for gun owner rights and support of the Second Amendment.

Nat England is the local chapter coordinator and with assistance from Brent Allred, helped plan last week’s meeting and rally which was held at the Clinton County Community Center.

During an interview on Monday, England explained the local Clinton County Chapter was an offspring from the state Kentucky United movement, which gained about 60,000 members in its first two weeks and, as of early this week, had over 70,000 members.

He said due to the high numbers, the state organization reached out asking for county’s to participate and form chapters as well.

England noted a primary purpose of the organization was to bring awareness to citizens and gun owners about legislation pertaining to gun ownership and some laws many feel are overreaching and unconstitutional and, in fact, a backward way for the government to disarm law abiding citizens.

In Kentucky, some pieces of legislation have been sponsored by State Representatives, primarily from the northern Kentucky and Louisville-based districts, that puts strong restrictions on gun owners and has been referred to by many as Red Flag laws.

“It started in Virginia, with their new Governor and Attorney General, which are much left-wing,” said England, saying some of their gun control proposed legislation is unconstitutional.

Gun control advocacy, due mainly to several school, church and other mass shootings, has caused an uptick by many politicians and states to make gun ownership and being able to buy and sell guns more difficult, and in some legislation, even illegal.

England believes the so-called Red Flag laws is a popular effort among some to confiscate firearms without due process.

For example, one piece of legislation, if passed, would allow someone to claim a person is a threat to themselves or others and if deemed by a court to be so, their names could be put in a data base and they could be subject to have their guns confiscated by law enforcement and not allowed to purchase or own a weapon without a physiological evaluation, England said.

Of the counties in Kentucky that have dealt with the issue of possibly making their counties a “sanctuary” county to allow gun ownership and basically oppose anti-gun legislation, four counties have taken no action, seven counties have shown support for such a sanctuary measure and 14 others have already passed resolutions supporting gun sanctuary counties.

Clinton County Fiscal Court is expected to take up such a resolution at its regular fiscal court meeting next Thursday, January 16, and England said he was optimistic such a sanctuary resolution would pass here.

Another proposed piece of legislation, HB 187, sponsored by Charles Booker, D-Louisville, would repeal a KRS statute signed by former Governor Matt Bevin that allowed citizens to carry conceal firearms without a permit.

Rep. Jeffery Donahue, who represents the 32nd District which also includes part of the Louisville area, has sponsored HB 354 which includes restriction descriptions of “assault weapons”.

England theorized parts of that legislation may mean some gun owners may not be able to buy or sell weapons through regular means, and it also deals with forms of firearm confiscation and background check programs.

England said that although it seemed most of the gun control legislation is being pushed harder by one party, “Kentucky United is trying to stay bipartisan…focus on the issues, not the party,” he added.

The meeting last Thursday saw several people speak and others ask questions prior to the one and a quarter hour meeting coming to an end.

Jason Warinner, a Conceal Carry instructor, was on hand to take applications for the next class to be held on February 22. He said the cost was $40 per member and 83 had already signed up for the next class.

Chuck Gibson then opened the discussion portion of the meeting with a prayer, followed by veteran Mitch Latham leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brett England, Nat’s son, then addressed the audience pertaining to proposed HB 354. “It hinders us to protect ourselves and our families. I oppose anything that violates our Constitutional rights.”

Judge/Executive Ricky Craig then briefly addressed the crowd, noting he and England had previously discussed the gun control issues in his office prior to last week’s meeting and said that “at the January 16 (fiscal court) meeting, we will do something historic,” apparently referring to a vote on a resolution to make Clinton County a gun sanctuary county.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent said we need to remember why the Second Amendment was put into the Constitution, primarily to protect us from government tyranny.

The sheriff continued, “I won’t come and take your guns as long as I’m sheriff,” adding, “it will be over my dead body before they take your ‘legal’ guns,” of which that comment brought a standing ovation from most of the crowd.

While addressing the audience State Senator Max Wise said most of the Red Flag bills would be DOA (dead on arrival) in both the Republican controlled House and Senate.

Wise added we need to stand up to pro-life bills and said some of the proposed legislation was hype due to other states’ actions. “We need to show solidarity,” said Wise. “We are still a conservative state,” he added.

He noted both he and his wife carried a Concealed Carry permit and he was an advocate of rights to bear arms wherever they may be.

When asked by one spectator “how do we prevent an immediate threat,” Wise answered to make sanctuary cities that would not allow judges to go in and take (legal) weapons.

England also added that local and state leaders are our first line of defense, with one spectator, Frankie Butler, inputting that God was our first line of defense in the long run.

One person in the audience also said we need to pray for Virginia. Apparently that state has a rally opposing new gun laws coming up on January 20 and some suggested Kentuckians who can should join them.

Some clergy members and several veterans were also in attendance, with one veteran saying, “The strongest Army in the world is the citizens of this country. There is no expiration date on the constitution.”

England said he felt last week’s meeting was a huge success, especially considering the rainy weather conditions and short time frame they had putting the meeting together.

He also said he appreciated all those who attending, including the local officials and Senator Wise for making the trip to attend.

He also encourages everyone interested about the issues at hand to contact their local and state officials. You can go online at legislature.ky.gov to get a listing of state officials, as well as phone numbers.

England said currently the local chapter already has a little over 1,000 members and anyone wishing to join or would like more information can go to their page on Facebook at Clinton County Chapter-Kentucky United or call England at 606-688-0401.