Big Blue fans head south in huge numbers

Clinton County basketball fans headed south last Saturday night, making the 12 mile trek to neighboring Byrdstown, Tennessee for the annual basketball matchup between the Clinton County High School Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs, with their Pickett County High School counterparts, the Lady Bobcats and Bobcats. Above, the “visitor” side of the stands was full with Clinton County fans just prior to the opening tip of the boys’ basketball contest in the double-header night. The “Border Wars” event ended with split results on the night, with Pickett County’s Lady Bobcats winning the opening game over the Lady Dawgs, 71-23, while the Clinton County Bulldogs earned a victory over the Bobcats, 48-34. Game results can be found this week in SPORTS, page 5.