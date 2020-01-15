, 88, of Albany passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Willie Sidwell, and a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Ronnie) Bernard; two grandchildren, Julie (Chopper) Brown, Christy (Rodney) Thrasher, all of Albany; two sisters, Coleen Lemker, Phyllis Conner, and Carol Stubbs, all of Indiana; three brothers, Jesse, Howard, and Steve Stearns, all of Franklin, Indiana.

She is also survived by three great grandchildren:,Caleb Guffey, Alexis Roberts, and Emma Thrasher; a special caregiver, Linda Tuggle.

Services were held Tuesday, January 14, at Cave Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Harvey Dicken and Bro. Devon Guy officiating. Burial was in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Sidwell