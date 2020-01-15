Hughel D. Phillips, 94, of Tampa, Florida, a native of Pickett County, Tennessee, passed away December 28, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

He was the son of the late Albert and Dollie Tompkins Phillips and was a veteran of World War II.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Sue Beaty Phillips, of Tampa; one daughter, Marti Phillips (James) Bostwick, of California; one son, Matthew D. Phillips, of Daytona Beach, Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by three sisters-in-laws, Lala Haddix, Jimmie Williams and Joan Groce.

Services were held Monday, January 13, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Spears officiating. Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.