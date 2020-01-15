, 97, a native of Albany, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was a veteran of World War II, and was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jones Graham

He is survived by one sister, Diane Preston, Louisville, Kentucky; three brothers, James Graham, Shelby (Joyce) Graham, and Jackie (Linda) Graham, all of Albany. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Keith McKim officiating. Burial was in the Highway Cemetery with military honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Campbell E. Graham