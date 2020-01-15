, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Carlton Tuggle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee McGill, her daughter, Mary Ellen McGill, a brother, Waymon Tuggle, and two infants.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Ruth Ann) McGill, Jerldene McGill, Ronald (Anna) McGill, Donald (Rachael) McGill, all of Albany, Kentucky; one brother, Bobby Tuggle, of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Bridget McGill, Hannah McGill, Trena McGill, Noah McGill, and Logan McGill, all of Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service was held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Burial was in the Highway Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Phyllis Lee Tuggle McGill