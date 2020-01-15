, 71, of Brown Street in Albany, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home

She was born in Livingston Tennessee, the daughter of Omer and Bessie (Booher) Lee. She was a seamstress at Winningham Apparel, a homemaker, a pastor’s wife, and a member of Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, John Lee, Delmer Lee, Jimmy Lee, and Hugh Lee, and two sisters, Betty Lee Flowers and Faye Lee Manis.

She is survived by her husband, Bro. Donnie Shelley of Albany; two children, Donna Michelle Shelley, of Albany, and Dana Carol Shelley of Glasgow, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Hannah Grace Shelley of Albany; two sisters, Barbara (Joe) Bilbrey and Betty Lee both of Byrdstown, Tennesse; one brother, Sam (Peggy) Lee of Muncie, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Shelley Family Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Ina Wyncie Lee Shelley