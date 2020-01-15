City council meets last week

Albany City Council held its first regular meeting of 2020 last Tuesday, January 7, at city hall with five of six members present and only general items of business on the agenda.

The council first heard from Sandy Simpson, Regional Field Representative for First District Congressman James Comer, who was in attendance to offer assistance to the city through the congressman’s office.

The primary issue for the city is a need of funding for upgrades to the city’s water system and Simpson said she would contact some people involved in those grant projects to try and help.

She also invited residents who needed help with federal issues such as Social Security, veterans benefits and so forth to contact the congressman’s office and also thanked the mayor and council members for their service to their community and constituents.

Mayor Lyle Pierce then recognized Pastor Bobby Grant for his work with the Feed America program to once again make the Christmas at Home food and toy drive another success.

The mayor also thanked all those city employees who volunteered their time to help with the program again this year, as well as street and water department employees who made food deliveries to the elderly or disabled.

The mayor went on to thank Pastor Grant and Tim Armstrong for their work in having In God We Trust signs placed as city hall.

The mayor also noted the city had about 30 old fire hydrants they needed to get rid of, along with some possible other surplus items.

Following a brief discussion, councilwoman Tonya Thrasher moved to have the fire hydrants and other surplus items sold to a recycling center that would offer the highest price. The motion passed unanimously.

Councilman Tony Delk also discussed the city’s ongoing problems with the city’s water pumps, which brought on more discussion for the need for water upgrades overall, especially to the Duvall Valley area.

Mayor Pierce said the city is reapplying for grants for pumps and upgrades, but it was noted the Duvall Valley project was still “up in the air” at this point.

Also during the discussion, it was noted that the water billing system has now reverted back to all customer bills being sent out the first of the month, instead of being staggered, where some had been sent at the beginning of each month and others in the middle of the month.

Prior to adjourning the approximate 20-minute meeting, the congested parking near Dyer Drug, primarily around the drive-through, was discussed with no votes being taken.

Councilwoman Thrasher, however, did note on record that the city “had not” given any 15 minute spaces away to the drug store when they voted to add additional slots to help alleviate parking congestion.

Thrasher noted the 15-minute spaces were used by everyone, and were for all the businesses in town, not just one.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4 at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.