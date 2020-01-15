Renea Wells is new 911 Mapping Coordinator

Clinton Fiscal Court held a special meeting last Tuesday afternoon, January 7, with all members present and took action on new hires, including a new 911 Mapping Coordinator.

New hires was one of three items of business on the short call meeting agenda with a total of five either full or part-time people being hired.

Edwina (Renea) Wells was hired as part-time 911 Mapping Coordinator with a starting pay rate of $10 per hour.

Wells will replace Andy Davis, who recently left the position after having served in that capacity for several years, including the period when all structures and roads had to be named with numerals attached to each structure to better assist emergency personnel to more quickly find a location in case of an emergency.

The other new employees hired included:

* LeMegan Shelton, Critical Care Paramedic, full-time with starting pay at $15.50 per hour;

* Stephan Cousins, EMT, part-time with starting pay at $9.50 per hour;

* Dawn Tompkins, 911 Dispatcher, part-time, with starting pay at $8.50 per hour, and;

* Jordan Hill, EMT, PRN part-time with starting pay at $9.50 per hour.

All votes for hiring the above were unanimous.

The court also approved one cash transfer, than being $15,000 from the general fund checking account to the jail checking account.

They also voted to open a payroll account effective Friday, January 10 for the 2020 year prior to adjourning the brief session.

The first regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court will be this Thursday, January 16 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting is open to the general public.