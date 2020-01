A crew was busy Sunday morning using a pontoon boat and an extension forklift to move a set of mooring slips that had been blown from it’s original location during a storm that moved through the area Saturday.

Saturday’s storm blew down several trees and utility poles across Clinton County, including this cedar tree that fell across one of the vacation homes at Wolf River Dock. At one point, about 10,000 South Kentucky RECC customers were without power across several counties.