, 77, of Albany, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany

She is survived by one daughter, Shelia Murphy; three sons, Terry, Paul, and Darrell Murphy; one sister, Zena Perdue, all of Albany; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two special great-grandchildren, Zachary and Skyler Smith.

Services were held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Foothills Community Church with Bro. Larry Downing officiating. Burial was in the Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Geneva Jones Murphy