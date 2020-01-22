Karen (Becky) Tallent, 70, Charlie Tallent Rd., Albany and a native of Tampa, Florida, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Elma (Stricklan) Harding and wife of the late Johnny Tallent.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori Ann (Steve) Mirable, Brandon, Florida; and Robin (Wayne) Shelton, Albany; two sisters, Nancy Larcom and Marilyn Kay Connell; three step-daughters, Tammy Fish, Terri (Jim) Berry and Tina (Tony) MacLennan; four grandchildren, Ashley Barton, Austin (Lindsey) Stockdale, Trevour Everingham and Gage Dupree; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Avery and Jonah Harper and Avin Stockdale.

There was no formal funeral service. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.