of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence in Noblesville, Indiana,

He was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky, the son of Edward Tolliver and Louise Combs Holbrook. He attended Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and was a forklift operator for Ford Motor Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Virginia Coop Tolliver, brothers, Donald Holbrook and Morris Holbrook, and sister, Juanita Shepherd.

He is survived by his children, Sandra (Gary) Scalf of Noblesville, Indiana, and Joe Randy (Keely) Tolliver of Noblesville, Indiana; brothers, Paul Holbrook of Andersonville, Tennessee, Carlos Holbrook of Slemp, Kentucky, Ernest Holbrook of Hurst, Texas, Cordell Holbrook of Andersonville, Tennessee; sisters, LaDona Sparkman of Andersonville, Tennessee, and Betty Sue Creech of Andersonville, Tennessee; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Sister Sandra Pace officiating. Burial was in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Mack Eddie Tolliver