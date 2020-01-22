Students named to WKU fall 2019 Honors List

Several Western Kentucky University students from the Clinton County area were named to the honors lists for the fall 2019 semester.

Honored for the fall sememster from Albany were: Keonna L. Thompson, Steven D. Grider, David J. Boils*, Frank Zheng*, Vivian Zheng*, Hope B. Starns*, Christina C. Collins, Cassidy N. Key*, Donathon B. Gibson, Mackenzie L. Polston, Keilee L. Dalton, Jana L. Mullins*, Carly P. Upchurch, Cody O. Starns* and Kyle H. Choate.

Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Their names are marked with an asterisk (*).

The entire list can be found at http://www.wku.edu/mediarelations/deanslist.php.