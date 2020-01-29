, 60, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the son of Joseph Everett and Tena Emory Rivers Weston. He attended the Gethsemane Baptist Church, and was a carpenter, and a member of the National Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by special friend, Deborah Capps Polston, and a brother, Buddy Joe Weston.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodie Weston of Burkesville; his son, Jessie Weston of Albany, siblings,; Janice York, Winchester, Indiana, Joseph Weston, Richmond, Indiana, Mary Gurley, Vevay, Indiana, Virginia (Gary) Weilenman, Cambridge City, Indiana, Jasper (Rhonda) Weston, Richmond, Indiana, and 10 grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Paul A. Davidson officiating. Burial was in the Capps-Key Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Norman Joe Weston Memorial Fund and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Norman Joe Weston