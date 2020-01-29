, 84, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her son’s residence in Campbellsville, Kentucky,

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky the daughter of Leslie Evert and Alta (Brake) Sewell. She was a member of the Burkesville First United Methodist Church, a class of 1954 graduate of Cumberland County High School, secretary for Cumberland County Middle School, Bob Evans, and Houchens, and a member of the Republican Women’s Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry James McDonald, and a brother, Bernard Sewell.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Charles (Jo Ann) McDonald, Campbellsville, Kentucky, Steven James McDonald, Bowling Green, Kentucky, several grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Morris officiating, Eulogy by Honorable David L. Williams.

Burial was in the The Burkesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Burkesville First United Methodist Church in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Wanda Nadine Sewell McDonald