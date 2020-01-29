Dorothy H. Kirby

, 88, Vero Beach, passed away January 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida,

She was born in Four Mile, Kentucky, the daughter of Shelvie and Daisy Hendrickson. She attended the University of Kentucky, and was a graduate of the Louisville, Kentucky Medical Technological School as a Laboratory Technician.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence M. Hendrickson and Winston Hendrickson; one sister, Wanda Lee Ray.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Kirby (Doyle) Sewell and Robert K. Kirby and other relatives

Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. CST at the Burkesville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. CST in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

Memorials can be made in Dorothy’s honor to Burkesville Cemetery, VNA Hospice in Indian River County or Mt. Dora Children’s Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.

