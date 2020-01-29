Janet “Sissy” Craig, 72, of Albany, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Sam H. and Rosa Craig, and was also preceded in death by five brothers, Bobby Craig, Keith Craig, David A. Craig, Joe K. Craig, and J. R. Craig; three sisters, Edith Ann Craig, Bercie Stockton, and Ina Jean Guffey.

She is survived by one sister, Eva Farthing, of Burgin, Kentucky, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services were held Tuesday, January 28, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Prentes Evans officiating. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.