Clinton residents can now get a Kentucky REAL ID in Somerset

Clinton County residents who have been awaiting the opportunity to obtain a REAL ID that meets federal standards, can now travel the short distance to Somerset and go through the process to be issued the document.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, in a press release issued to the Clinton County News last week, noted that the Somerset office is now able to issue the new Kentucky REAL ID documents.

Somerset and Paducah are the newest cities to offer REAL ID licenses. Each office will initially have one station, but will expand capacity in the coming months to serve Kentuckians throughout the region.

The Somerset office is located at 650 North Main St., Suite 240 and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT.

The Paducah office is located at 2855 Jackson St., Hipp Building, Suite C and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said last Wednesday at the Kentucky Transportation headquarters they are focused on helping Kentuckians who need a REAL ID obtain one by the October 1 deadline.

Getting a system in place that would allow Kentuckians to obtain REAL ID documents has been a debacle with one problem after another since the legislature first tried to create the process for residents here.

Initially vetoed by then Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, the measure was later agreed to by the Governor.

With a plan at first to be able to offer the new REAL ID at each County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, that plan was quickly ditched when problems arose within the first test locations that were set up.

The Department of Transportation then decided to go with a system of placing regional locations across Kentucky in order to fill the needs of state residents in obtaining the IDs.

Despite Kentucky not currently meeting the federal REAL ID standards, the Beshear administration is committed to implementing the initiative. On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear and Secretary Gray announced a new REAL ID project manager and two more office locations and Secretary Gray demonstrated how to apply for a REAL ID.

“For years, there have been a lot of changes and uncertainty surrounding REAL ID – the federal ID requirements to board flights, enter a military base or visit some federal buildings, but that uncertainty has to end on October 1,” Gov. Beshear said. “My administration is working tirelessly to catch our state up and bring us into compliance with the federal requirements. We must continue to act swiftly so all our families are served.”

Gov. Beshear announced that Sarah Jackson of Frankfort will serve as the new REAL ID project manager. Recognizing the importance of this initiative to tens of thousands of Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear and Secretary Gray elevated the project manager to serve in the Office of Secretary reporting directly to Gray.

Jackson served as assistant attorney general, as general counsel for Kentucky’s Cabinet for Workforce Development, director of the Division of Charitable Gaming in the Kentucky Justice Cabinet, and oversaw the modernization of the bipartisan agency charged with enforcing state campaign finance laws as executive director of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead the charge and I want to thank Gov. Beshear and Secretary Gray for the priority they have placed on the success of this project,” said Jackson.

With the addition of the two offices, KYTC now provides REAL ID to more than 800,000 Kentuckians at regional offices, including in Frankfort and Bowling Green.

Following the announcement, Secretary Gray provided a live demonstration of the new application process by applying for a REAL ID license at the Frankfort office, located at 200 Mero St.

“While KYTC does everything to launch offices as quickly as possible and expand access to REAL ID, I encourage Kentuckians to ensure they have the necessary documents to save valuable time and energy and avoid an unnecessary repeat trip,” said Secretary Gray. “If you intend to use a driver’s license as your form of REAL ID, do your homework now and visit drive.ky.gov/confidentky to learn about the proof document options and strict requirements.”

To prepare and learn more about REAL ID compliant licenses and take the IDocument Guide, Kentuckians should visit drive.ky.gov/confidentky.