Two arrested, charged with beating and robbing elderly Clinton woman

Joseph Evener

Christopher Burton

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has made two arrests in a case involving a heinous crime.

“On January 2, in the early morning hours, two suspects entered the home of Flonnie Ferrill,” Sheriff Jeff Vincent said. “During the invasion, they severely beat this 83 year old woman.”

After the Sheriff’s Department responded to the call on January 2, Ferrill was transported to The Med Center Albany, and later transported to a hospital in Lexington, Kentucky according to Vincent.

“She had a severe beating to the face area. They had broke her hip and she had a severe laceration on her head,” Vincent said. “She has since returned to Clinton County and is at Clinton County Care and Rehab where she is rehabbing her hip and healing from her wounds.”

Arrested for the assault and break-in was Joseph Evener, 30, and Christopher Burton, 41. Both were lodged in the Clinton County Jail at the time of the arrest.

Both Evener and Burton were charged with assault in the first degree and burglary in the first degree.

“I think they entered the home with a motive of robbing it, but I don’t think they found anything,” Vincent said. “Evener was arrested a week to 10 days ago and Burton was arrested Saturday night.”

Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Lagos was the lead officer on the case according to Vincent and worked hard at making the arrests.

“It’s a bad deal,” Vincent said. “This was a newsworthy case and was from the get go. This is the worst thing, in my mind, that has happened since I’ve been Sheriff. It’s a pretty big deal. A lot of these old people are scared and this will maybe ease their tension that the two subjects are in custody. I would like to give a special thanks to Deputy Lagos. He has worked hard on this case and I appreciate that.”

The case still remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

“I don’t think this is an ongoing occurrence that elderly people should be concerned about,” Vincent said.