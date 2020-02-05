, Marion, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Albany, Kentucky to the late Bill Jake and Kathryn Albertson.

She attended school in Albany and remained there until 1973 when she moved to Marion, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Adrianson; sister, Eloise Taulbee; brothers, Bill (Buster) Albertson, Floyd Albertson, Jerry Albertson, and Carl Albertson.

She is survived by her sister Judy (Kenny) Davis,;brothers, Jim and Bob (Carol) Albertson; son, Mike Albertson; twin daughters, Tracy and Rachel Adrianson; grandchildren, Justin Albertson, Carissa Johnson, Austin Adrianson, Adison Richey and Annabelle. Great grandchildren Jason and Audry.

She chose to donate her body to medical research and there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society in memory of her deep love for animals in need of a home.

Linda Jane Albertson Adrianson