Darlene Britt Tompkins

, 61, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020 at her residence,

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ruble and Patsy Cross Britt.

She was a manager for Pizza Hut.

She is survived by her daughter Nikki (Michael) Melton of Albany, Kentucky; her son, Charles Jason Hicks of Albany,;Kentucky,;grandsons, Christopher Melton and Jaylen Hare, special friend Wanda Land and many Godchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky with Bro. Ronnie Brumley and Bro. Jimmy Simmons officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the Campbell-New Funeral Home in her honor.

Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

