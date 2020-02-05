, 95, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Pickett Care and Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee,

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Henry Virgil and Martha Jane Logston Hunley.

He was a long-time business owner/operator of Hunley Motors in Albany, a member of the Albany First Baptist Church, a World War II Veteran, a Mason, and a Shriner.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Guy Winfrey Hunley, Roy Preston Hunley, Chesley Horace Hunley, Henry Corvin Hunley, Christine Thurman, Clara Lee Skaggs.

He is survived by his son, Jeff (Stacie) Hunley of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren Savannah Hunley and Blanton Hunley of Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service with military honors was conducted on Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. A Masonic service was held on Sunday.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Jessie Paul Hunley