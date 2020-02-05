Billy Gene Smith, 76, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Anderson, Indiana,

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Willie H. and Lois Anderson Smith. He was a Christian, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and a carpenter for most of his life

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Lee Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Garrett Smith of Anderson, Indiana; his son, Sammy Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky; his daughter, Pamela (Kelly) Kirk of Burkesville, Kentucky; his brothers, Herman Smith, Jr. of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Raydean (Margie) Smith of Columbia, Kentucky; his sister, Wanda Branham of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grand children and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 West Ninth Street in Anderson, Indiana.

Norris-New Funeral Home shares this obituary. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.