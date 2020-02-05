, 84, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Joe E. Warinner, and a member of Aaron’s Chapel Baptist Church

She is survived by four daughters, Jeanett Bell (Bill Conner), Anetta (Carlos) Collins, all of Albany, Sharon Jones, of Cookeville Tennessee, Shelia (Clint) Marcum, of Monticello, Kentucky; one sister, Alma Parmley, of Virginia; five brothers: Artie Rhoades, of Indiana, Arnold Rhoades, Somerset Kentucky, Ned Rhoades, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Estell Rhoades, Scottsville, Kentucky, Andrew Brown of New York; eleven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; special caregiver, Anna Riggins, and beloved dog, Bentley

Services were held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Brumley and Bro. Don Davis officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Louise Warinner