Sheriff Vincent expresses gratitude in efforts to locate missing elderly Clinton woman

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent has reported to the Clinton County News that a wide-spread effort involving multiple departments and individuals, resulted last week in an elderly lady who had wandered away from her home, being located safe.

On the night of January 29, Ms. Christine Parrigin, an elderly lady residing in the Snow Community, had walked away from her home. Approximately two hours after the notification had been distributed, Ms. Parrigin was found on the mountain behind her home.

He thanks Deputy Chris McGuffin of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy responsible for finding her. He also pointed out and expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Deputy Kenneth Johnson, Albany Fire and Rescue and Chief Robert Roeper, Clinton County EMS, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Lucas Abner, Clinton County Dispatch and the numerous private civilians who helped search, brought water and/or coffee or helped in any way.

“It was great to see everyone working together,” Vincent said after the ordeal.

Both Sheriff Vincent and Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig expressed their gratitute to all of the agencies and individuals who assisted in finding Ms. Parrigin and making the search a positive success.