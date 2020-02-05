2021 Clinton school calendar shows August 11 – May 21 term for students

Although Spring Break for the 2019-20 school year is several weeks away, it’s never a bad idea to make plans early in case changes are required.

At the onset of each new calendar year, the school district’s calendar committee has already begun working in the background to set the school schedule for the next year for students, faculty and administrators alike.

Each year, a “tentative” calendar is presented for pre-approval to the local Clinton County Board of Education by the Director of Pupil Personnel who explains the calendar month by month and the reasons the dates were included.

The 2020-2021 calendar again is basically a mirror image of years past, with no major changes, barring any extra missed days due to weather or illness.

As always, there are 170 instructional days in the calendar, 65 work days, four holidays and 14 make-up days.

The opening day for students for next year is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, which follows a professional day for staff only on Monday, August 10.

The first holiday off will be on Labor Day, Monday September 7.

Fall break will again remain unchanged.

The break will actually begin on Friday, October 2 which will be one of six work days and run throughout Friday, October 9. This is the week prior to the annual Foothills Festival.

Students will also have the Friday, October 16 of the Festival off from the classroom.

Students will get two additional days off in November, Monday and Tuesday, November 2 and 3 and Thanksgiving break will again be held Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 7.

Christmas and New Year’s break will run from Monday, December 21 through Monday, January 4 with students returning to class on January 5, 2021.

Spring break will be held April 5-9, 2021 and the tentative last day for students is Friday, May 21.

More more information on the Clinton County Schools calendar, or other information such as enrollment, importance of attendance, etc., please feel free to contact Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York at 387-6480.