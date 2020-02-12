Bruce R. Blythe

, 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville,

He was the son of Frank Homer (F.H.) and Stella Ova (Smith) Blythe. He was a member of the Marrowbone Methodist Church and was a construction worker and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Short Blythe, and his brother, Leslie Milt “L.M.” Blythe.

He is survived by his daughter, Janie Paull (Ronnie) Carter of Marrowbone, Kentucky; special niece, Bernice Short Boston of Burkesville; and several other relatives.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Hardin and Bro. Todd Bryant officiating. Burial will be in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 12, 2020 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Norris-New Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

