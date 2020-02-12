, 73, of Albany, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

He was the son of the late Dewey and Lela York. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth York.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra York; one daughter, Kim Myers (Max Smith); two brothers, Ronnie (Tina) York and Chris York; three sisters, Carolyn Jones, Dorothy York, and Georgia Conner; two brothers, Bobby York and Gary York, all of Albany.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jordan and Josh Myers, Savannah Cooper, Dylan and Cody York; one great-grandchild, Kambria Myers.

Services were held Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Albany United Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Prentes Evans and Bro. James Sherrill officiating. Burial was in the Modoc Cemetery.

Arrangements were through the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Detro York