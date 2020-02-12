, 89, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Community Hospital, Anderson.

She was a native of Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joe and Maggie Marlow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vance Bertram; siblings, William Marlow, Beulah Fizer, Lucille Barns, Irene Marlow, Pearl May Marlow, and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Clevenger and Joanne Brown; sisters, Carlene (Dave) Rust, Jo Marlow; brother, Kenneth Marlow and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Wednesday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Burial was in the Cartright Cemetery.

You may post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.

Local arrangements were through the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Ovadean Bertram