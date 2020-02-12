Sr., 85, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was the son of the late Alexander Bartoshevich and Cecilia Brown Bartoshevich.

He was a former construction worker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Randy Bartoshevich, Bryan Bartoshevich, and Keith Bartoshevich and four siblings, Cecilia, Gene, Fred, and Lloyd. He was also preceded in death by his companion, Bernadine Voight.

Survivors include six children, Donnie Bartoshevich, Albany, Kentucky, Kevin Bartoshevich, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Debbie Wagener, Greenfield, Wisconsin, Jane Mueller, North Prairie, Wisconsin, Julie Weber, of West Bend, Wisconsin, and Joel Bartoshevich of Phoenix, Arizona.

Also surviving are four brothers, Alex Bartoshevich, Ronald Bartoshevich, Richard Bartoshevich, and David Bartoshevich, all of Wisconsin, and several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Monday, February 10, 2020 at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Jimmy Powell officiating. Burial was in Burkesville Cemetery.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com

Donald Bartoshevich