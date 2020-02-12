Joann Wallen, 82, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Geneva Talbott, and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Lukas Wallen.

She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Gayron D. Wallen, Albany; two daughters, Peggy (Frankie) Sewell, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Phyllis (David) Hutchison, of Monticello, Kentucky; one son, Tony (Connie) Wallen, of Albany; one sister, Charlene Guffey, of Albany. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, February 8, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were through the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.