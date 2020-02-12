Fiscal court holds call meeting

Clinton Fiscal Court held what is beginning to be a usual “special call” monthly meeting last Tuesday afternoon, February 4. All court members were on hand for the approximate 10-minute session.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins first presented the fiscal court with a check for $5,160.38 in excess fees from his past year’s account, which the court voted unanimously to accept.

The court then unanimously agreed to pay two claims and bills, both related to jail staff mandatory training through the Kentucky Jailers Association.

There was only one transfer to be approved this month, a $15,000 cash transfer for payroll from the Occupational Fund account to the Jail Fund checking account, which was approved on a 6-0 vote.

The next February meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court, due to scheduling, will be held one day earlier, Wednesday, February 19, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

An agenda will be announced prior to the meeting, which is open to the general public.