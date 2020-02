Jerry and Lisa Graybill of Burns, Tennessee are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, McKenzie Nicole Graybill to Daniel Wesley Gothard, son of Tim and Sandra Gothard of Cookeville, Tennessee. Grandparents are Clarence and JoAnn Groce of Cookeville, the late great-grandparents, Robert and Gertie Groce of Albany. A March wedding is planned at First Free Will Baptist Church in Burns, Tennessee.

