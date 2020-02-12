Lady Dawgs, Bulldogs both earn wins at Third Annual Robbie Davis Memorial Classic





The Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Classic went off without a hitch despite Clinton County schools being called off for sickness three days last week.

The annual event pays homage to one of Clinton County’s most iconic athletic and business personalities, Robbie Davis, who died unexpectedly in 2016.

The classic saw eight teams, including both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs, take on opponents from across the state.

In the first girls’ game of the classic, Wayne County took on Cumberland County with the Lady Cardinals picking up the easy win, 74-18 over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Dawgs played the second game of the afternoon against Model High School out of Richmond, Kentucky.

Clinton County held on in the end to pick up the victory, 54-49.

In the first boys’ game of the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Classic, it was Taylor County taking on Christian County. The Cardinals of Taylor County pulled off the narrow win, 79-73.

In the final game of the classic, Clinton County took on Breathitt County.

A game that was back and forth during the first half, saw Clinton County pulled away in the second half to pick up its 18th win of the season, 66-44.

Eight teams, including the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs, came together Saturday at the Lindle Castle Gymnasium to play in the Third Annual Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Classic. Above, an informational booth about the Foundation and its works was set up in the gym lobby Saturday.

Above left, one of the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation shirts wore by Public Address Announcer Al Gibson, displays a photo of Robbie Davis during the 1982 District Championship game as he cut down the net after defeating Cumberland County. Above right, Head Coach Todd Messer took a timeout during the first half against Breathitt County on Saturday. Below left, Lady Dawg’s Head Coach Ansley Nelson talked with her team during a time out on Saturday against Model High School. Below right, the C.C.H.S. Alumni Band was on hand to provide musical entertainment during the classic.