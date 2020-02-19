Ida Albertson, 75, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at The Medical Center- Albany.

She was the wife of the late Norman Dwight Albertson and the daughter of the late Brinkley Lowhorn and Alta Lowhorn. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Albertson and two siblings, Patsy Polston and Dorvin Lowhorn.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy L. (Ernest) Hardin and Michelle (James) Pierce; a sister, Janice Shelton, all of Albany.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, February 17, 2020, at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home, with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Muchael Cooper officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.