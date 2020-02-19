, 92, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Celina Health and Rehab., Celina, Tennessee.

He was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a WWII veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Josie Lowhorn; one son, Steve (Wanda) Lowhorn; two sisters, Jane Appleby and Dot Huddleston; two brothers, Homer Lowhorn and Rural Lowhorn, all of Albany.

Also surviving are three grandchildren; Valerie (Jason) York, Veronica (Jason) Parrigin, all of Albany, and Vanessa (Billy) Garrett, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren: Jada, Curtis, Will, Jason, Alex, and Jacob.

Services were held Sunday, February 16, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Sexton and Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

James M. “Andy” Lowhorn