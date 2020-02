What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?

www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org

Lost by James Patterson

When You See Me by Lisa Gardner

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Guardians by John Grisham

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers

by Brian Kilmeade

Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!