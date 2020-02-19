School board discusses staffing, enrollment decrease

The Clinton County school board held its February work session/meeting last Thursday, February 13, at the Central Office with five of six members present.

There were a few action items of business to be voted on, and also some more detailed discussions on a couple of important issues that the district will be facing in the coming months and school years.

Those issues involve the schools staffing policies and procedures and the ongoing problem of decreased student enrollment, which both tied together, is putting not only Clinton County, but many other school districts in some financial difficulty.

The board first adopted the agenda as presented and Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson then conducted the monthly work session on various topics that were to be presented at Monday’s night’s regular business meeting. Other items were discussed with no action being necessary at this time.

Following Finance Director Mike Reeves’ monthly finance report, he continued to discuss the staffing policy for the 2020-21 school year and review of the staffing administrative procedures.

A problem area financially for the district is the enrollment numbers, which are down by about 100 students this year compared to the same numbers a year ago. Reeves also noted the numbers were down about 200 students over the past two years.

This is troublesome not only to the local school district, but all districts that are losing student enrollment, as board member Kevin Marcum said he had heard estimates that a district loses about $5,000 per school year for each student not enrolled (from state funds which allocates money based on school district enrollment.)

The district budget is based on student enrollment and the number of staff and personnel at each school. To offset the loss in revenue due to enrollment decreases is being dealt with in this year’s staffing policy.

Superintendent Parson noted the district had found about a half-million dollars in cuts that could be made to help offset the need to cut staff and said he felt better about the situation now thanhe did a few weeks ago.

Parson noted that all school principals were aware of the over staffing situation due to the lack of enrollment and hopefully things could work out without personnel cuts, but by other means such as job transfers, etc.

He also noted that changes in the policies would not occur overnight and that principals have said the policy will not have any adverse affect on student instruction at their schools.

Parson continued that everything won’t be fixed this year, but it is a goal to get the problem under control so that the district will not have to operate in the red.

Both the staffing policy and procedures as well as working to increase student enrollment will be a priority for the district over the months and years ahead.

The superintendent also discussed a couple of other “sports” he would like to try and see implemented in the future that may entice student participation. He gave board members information on both programs.

One sport, which would apparently draw only a few students overall, would be in a class setting dealing with computer technology known as Esports, which is sanctioned by the KHSAA.

Parson explained that this is a program where students compete in games online with virtual matches and is offered as spring and fall seasons, open to male and female students.

He noted that technology director Sid Scott was working on the start-up for machines capable of recording programs.

Parson and other board members noted that even if only a few students participated, it would give those students, who are not interested in other sports, an opportunity to take part in an extracurricular activity.

The superintendent also handed out information on bass fishing, another KHSAA sanctioned sport in Kentucky, that is for high school students only, but seventh and eighth grade students could compete their way into competition.

Early this school year, a CCHS student approached the board about possibly trying to start such a sport at the local level and Parson noted that some 53 percent of students surveyed had shown an interest in the sport.

Other than reviewing the administrative procedure on staffing last week, the board voted on the following:

* Approved a BG-1 of $200,000 for roof replacement/repairs to Albany Elementary School;

* Approved the staffing policy for 2020-21;

* Approved the 2020-2021 Foothills Academy calendar;

* Approved an agreement with Somerset Community College for dual credit classes for the next school year.

The board held its regular business meeting this past Monday night at the CCHS cafeteria and among regular items of business, recognized several groups of students.