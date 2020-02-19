Spring-like weather sees C.C.H.S. take it outside





Clinton County High School students took athletics outside Monday to take advantage of the 65 degree weather.

In the top photo, Major Melissa Ramsey said she had her squad running on Monday before heading to the monkey bars for upper body training.

In the photo right, Tennis Head Coach Jared Hunter hit tennis balls to a couple of players to get them warmed up during their first practice of the year.

In the third photo, Head Baseball Coach Jared Bertram had his team out on the field going through defensive drills Monday afternoon.

In the bottom photo, Head Softball Coach Bobby Evans took the field with his team and hit softballs to the outfield during Monday’s practice.

As the forecast looks, Monday was the only warm day of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.



