Thompson charged with sexually abusing minor

Clifton Thompson, 32, of Albany, was arrested on February 9, 2020, on Water Street at 5:53 p.m. by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Warinner.

According to the citation, Thompson was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

According to the citation, Thompson admitted he would have the victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time of the occurrence, “fondle” him and admitted to this happening on approximately 15 separate occasions.

Thompson also admitted to Trooper Warinner to fondling the child and taking partially nude photographs of the child as she slept.

Thompson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail and then transfered to Russell County Jail.