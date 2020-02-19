Lady Dawgs, Bulldogs to open 16th District Tourney Monday

Some might say it hasn’t been much of a long winter. All the main events of winter have come and gone, including, Christmas, New Year’s, flu season somewhat and a little snow.

Now with it being the third week in February, it’s district tournament time.

Everything the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs have done all season long comes down to this. The opening round of the district and this year, both teams will play that opening round game on Monday night, February 24, at Russell County.

For the Lady Dawgs, Clinton County finished 1-6 in district play, having defeated Cumberland County December 17, 2019, at The Castle, 54-49.

Cumberland County also finished 1-6, having defeated the Lady Dawgs in Burkesville, 51-44, on January 3, 2020, making a two way tie for third place.

With a coin toss, Clinton County drew the number four seed in the tournament and will play Russell County on Monday, February 24.

Russell County got the number one seed by tying with Metcalfe County with a record of 5-1 in the district.

Both Russell County and Metcalfe County defeated Cumberland County and Clinton County twice during the regular season and split against each other.

A coin toss decided the number one and two seed in the district as well with Russell County picking up the number one seed and Metcalfe County picking up the number two seed.

Metcalfe County will play Cumberland County on Tuesday, February 25, at 6 p.m. at Russell County.

The winners of the Russell/Clinton and Metcalfe/Cumberland County games will play on Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m. at Russell County High School Gymnasium.

For the Bulldogs, Clinton County will take the number one seed for the fourth straight year with a perfect 6-0 district record. They will face Metcalfe County on Monday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Russell County.

Metcalfe County is the number four seed in the tournament with a regular season district record of 0-6, despite defeating Clinton County in the All “A” Classic Regional game, which didn’t count towards district parings.

The number two and three seed in the district went to Russell County and Cumberland County respectively.

Both finished with a 3-3 record, having taken losses from Clinton County and both defeated Metcalfe County twice and they split games between each other during the regular season.

Russell County and Cumberland County will face off on Tuesday night, February 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Russell County.

The championship game will be played on Friday, February 28, at 7 p.m. at Russell County High School.